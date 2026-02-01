Vanilla Cake
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Vanilla Cake
VnC
Hybrid
Hungry
Relaxed
Aroused
Vanilla
Butter
Sweet
Terpinolene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Vanilla Cake effects are mostly calming.
Vanilla Cake potency is higher THC than average.
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Vanilla Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel hungry, relaxed, and aroused. Vanilla Cake has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Vanilla Cake strain effects
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Vanilla Cake strain reviews(19)
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c........h
February 1, 2026
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
The energy scale put us off however I’m glad we still tried it, it’s very relaxing, it gave a happy giggly effect to begin with which then becomes relaxing. Tastes lovely and I feel it would work for either night or day.
u........4
April 3, 2025
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I've been smoking this on and off for a week now but lately daily. smoking via buddies cart. This strain is perfect for day time and night time use. it feels more like an even balanced hybrid rather an indica. Definitely a strain that lets me multitask, Or kick back with friends on my PC without any feeling of being couch locked. This strain does make you snacky though! so make sure you have some good ones! :D
h........o
February 19, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
heavy hitter. hits behind the eyes and feels very sedating on the body. literally feels pressure in my back being lifted as i lay. the more hits i take the lighter i get. absolutely 0 anxiety or panic feelings no matter the dose. pairs awesome with a late night movie or chill gaming session. i consumed via Distillate Cartridge from verilife in ohio.