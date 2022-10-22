Tried this stuff from Sunnyside. Buds are on the smaller side. This stuff is POTENT so watch how much you use. You can go from good time to bad time really fast with Vanilla cake. It has a pretty brutal couch lock. Like you feel like you weigh a million pounds. It also makes you feel a little like you're made of concrete or have rusty joints. You will sleep like a boss when you go to bed though. Definitely a heavy feeling body high. It is very intoxicating. Probably the closest I felt MJ feel to being drunk. Great hybrid. Honestly feels middle of the road. Has some indica feelings and some sativa feelings. It doesn't necessarily take pain away but your body kind of processes pain differently. It does calm the mind very well though. The munchies, oh they are brutal on this stuff. Preplan the munch before hand and have it ready. This stuff also gives you a new capability of sensory in the muchies stage. Its called the mouthgasm. If you pair the proper munch food when in the munch phase, you will achieve a level of satisfaction not thought possible before. Like an orgasm in you mouth. Not sure on the turpenes but the mouthwash thing is cool. Recommend a mild smoke a couple hours before Thanksgiving dinner