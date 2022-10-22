Vanilla Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Cake.
Vanilla Cake strain effects
Reported by 18 real people like you
Vanilla Cake strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
- 11% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
u........1
October 22, 2022
Hungry
Talkative
Tingly
Tried this stuff from Sunnyside. Buds are on the smaller side. This stuff is POTENT so watch how much you use. You can go from good time to bad time really fast with Vanilla cake. It has a pretty brutal couch lock. Like you feel like you weigh a million pounds. It also makes you feel a little like you're made of concrete or have rusty joints. You will sleep like a boss when you go to bed though. Definitely a heavy feeling body high. It is very intoxicating. Probably the closest I felt MJ feel to being drunk. Great hybrid. Honestly feels middle of the road. Has some indica feelings and some sativa feelings. It doesn't necessarily take pain away but your body kind of processes pain differently. It does calm the mind very well though. The munchies, oh they are brutal on this stuff. Preplan the munch before hand and have it ready. This stuff also gives you a new capability of sensory in the muchies stage. Its called the mouthgasm. If you pair the proper munch food when in the munch phase, you will achieve a level of satisfaction not thought possible before. Like an orgasm in you mouth. Not sure on the turpenes but the mouthwash thing is cool. Recommend a mild smoke a couple hours before Thanksgiving dinner
C........t
January 27, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
From Floracal farms in Illinois, this strain is reliably testing WAY over 30% THC. My current batch is sitting at .48% THC + 33.51% THCa for a whopping 33.99% total potency. There is no CBG. I think the previously tested plants for which the strain overview was typed up must have been picked early before the CBG was allowed to develop into THCa. Either that, or they've just gotten way better at this. I have yet to come across a Floracal strain that was under 27%. I currently have 2 on hand, Kush Mintz being the other. This one is basically 34% and the other is basically 35%. They're making strong strains up in there. I don't even know. I can't tell you the last time 1 small bowl had me this wiped. Saving the Kush Mintz for this evening; I know those will be fire. Also this high is so beautiful. I am so happy right now. My anxiety, which is severe and pervasive, has basically evaporated. Actually, it's just been lowered to where it's the good kind. "Eustress." I had a car accident recently, and this has knocked the whiplash pain WAAAAAAY down, as well as my hip pain which is chronic. Great strain. Deserving of every star.
A........1
July 2, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
this strain has a creeper high. I am probably the only review you'll read for m.s. but this strain helped relieve my muscle spasms and my cramping. it also puts me to sleep vretty well. I would recommend this one along with others.
C........r
December 8, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
We’ve bought this strain twice now and really enjoy it! It’s sweet but pretty potent. Good bed time smoke! Would buy again a third time!
d........2
May 24, 2024
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
I enjoy this before bed as a watch some simple TV shows. It lets me zone out and slows my brain way down. I find myself even spacey but in a calm relaxed way. I did it via bong and it is a favorite.
t........t
December 7, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Relaxed
I'm not really tasting vanilla tones I smoked a big bowl of it it does give me very narcotic feelings for like sleep pain but I was told that this has sativa in it I'm not really getting that much sativa effects.
c........3
September 15, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
I was using a every strong vap cartridge from shine on, and it was still very smooth and extremely tasty.
p........x
January 17, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
$Shine Cartridge