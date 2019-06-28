ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners.

Vanilla Frosting
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

Reviews

8

Show all

Avatar for sdogg25
Member since 2016
Used in Mighty vaporizer: taste is amazing, can definitely taste the vanilla on the exhale. Smooth and soothing to the muscles and mind. Has my body feeling great and mind in a euphoric state but still able have conversations no problem. Wouldn’t choose this strain if I had a busy day though. Chee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for JBstonely
Member since 2019
I got the caviar concentrate of vanilla frosting from Dab labs nv smells great and tasty like birthday cake
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MerryThings
Member since 2017
Phenomenal in every regards.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for Thirtyu-rounds
Member since 2019
Make me go night night with a shot of henny
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CaramelMiami
Member since 2019
Its OKAY... yes it provides a high, yet im able to think very clearly and function w/o being on a cloud. Perfect for a need to be focus yet buzz feeling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
more
reviews
write a review

