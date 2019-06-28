Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I am looking at this strain diagram. If I am reading your new Leafly chart correctly, this is a high CBD strain? This is supposed to be a high THC strain if I am looking at the same strain profiles elsewhere. Am I reading the guide correctly?
Used in Mighty vaporizer: taste is amazing, can definitely taste the vanilla on the exhale. Smooth and soothing to the muscles and mind. Has my body feeling great and mind in a euphoric state but still able have conversations no problem. Wouldn’t choose this strain if I had a busy day though.
Chee...