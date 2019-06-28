ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Vanilla Frosting
  4. Reviews

Vanilla Frosting reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Frosting.

Reviews

7

Avatar for CaramelMiami
Member since 2019
Its OKAY... yes it provides a high, yet im able to think very clearly and function w/o being on a cloud. Perfect for a need to be focus yet buzz feeling.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for MerryThings
Member since 2017
Phenomenal in every regards.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for johnboy1970
Member since 2017
I am looking at this strain diagram. If I am reading your new Leafly chart correctly, this is a high CBD strain? This is supposed to be a high THC strain if I am looking at the same strain profiles elsewhere. Am I reading the guide correctly?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Thirtyu-rounds
Member since 2019
Make me go night night with a shot of henny
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review
Avatar for sdogg25
Member since 2016
Used in Mighty vaporizer: taste is amazing, can definitely taste the vanilla on the exhale. Smooth and soothing to the muscles and mind. Has my body feeling great and mind in a euphoric state but still able have conversations no problem. Wouldn’t choose this strain if I had a busy day though. Chee...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for TommyVercetti1986
Member since 2019
all around euphoric feeling, best used in the afternoon or night after a hard day of work
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JBstonely
Member since 2019
I got the caviar concentrate of vanilla frosting from Dab labs nv smells great and tasty like birthday cake
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy