Vanilla Runtz
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Vanilla Runtz
VRu
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Talkative
Vanilla
Woody
Tea
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Terpinolene
Vanilla Runtz effects are mostly energizing.
Vanilla Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
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Vanilla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and talkative. Vanilla Runtz has 22% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Vanilla Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Vanilla Runtz strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Vanilla Runtz strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
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Vanilla Runtz strain reviews(9)
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a........a
January 20, 2025
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
This straight slapped me high out of nowhere. Somewhat mild flavor. Smoked in percolator. Daily smoker.
s........7
May 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
I smoke every day, and for some reason this strain is HITTIN. I made a Leafly account just now to document this. The nugs were big and fluffy, and the ground flower had a texture that reminded me of mullein/ marshmallow herb blends. Super fluffy and soft. (The smell while burning was reminiscent of some herbal blends too.) It definitely does not have that overpowering "weed-y" scent like some other strains. To be clear, it is not low-odor, it's just a different smell! Effects are pretty much covered, (especially giggly, happy, and talkative [as you can see]) Thanks Vanilla Runtz! Thanks Leafly!
s........d
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Amazing taste, nice smooth high and pretty cheap