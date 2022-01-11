Vanilla Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Vanilla Runtz.
Vanilla Runtz strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Vanilla Runtz strain helps with
- 62% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 37% of people say it helps with Depression
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
f........s
January 11, 2022
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Ok i’m baked. We smoke daily, usually top shelf stuff. Doing a review before i read the info on this strain. Less anxious, content, comfortably detached from stress, creative. We’re under significant amounts of personal stress right now, and this provided relief. I feel high without feeling sedated.
j........r
October 22, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I love this strain! It gets me jazzed up on the first half and then leaves me feeling pretty calm. Energetic start with a chill finish, in other words. Smell is DELICIOUS and taste is great. Do recommend vaporizing.
h........1
August 3, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
My first time with Vanilla Runtz, as well as my first time with company 'Say Trees' 🌳 [❤️ pun!] ● Black Owned & Family Grown — so I LOVE ¡that! & will continue to support!✌️ Re: Reefers The most beautiful pea-lime green i ever did see.. it is, near-fluorescent! While it's a spicy smoke, the vanilla back-end balances beautifully 😋 Helps my ADHD, helps relieve stress + calms the racing mind. Also relaxes tension + muscles, helping to ease chronic pain a lil bit! ■● 💣 ● 5🌟 ● 🔥 ●■
s........7
May 23, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
I smoke every day, and for some reason this strain is HITTIN. I made a Leafly account just now to document this. The nugs were big and fluffy, and the ground flower had a texture that reminded me of mullein/ marshmallow herb blends. Super fluffy and soft. (The smell while burning was reminiscent of some herbal blends too.) It definitely does not have that overpowering "weed-y" scent like some other strains. To be clear, it is not low-odor, it's just a different smell! Effects are pretty much covered, (especially giggly, happy, and talkative [as you can see]) Thanks Vanilla Runtz! Thanks Leafly!
P........0
September 7, 2021
Quite delicious, with an earthy aroma.
s........d
April 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Amazing taste, nice smooth high and pretty cheap
7........4
November 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
This strain has helped me to use less at a time. It’s considered a next level bud that I’ve come into possession of. Very nice and I’m usually very active when consuming.
a........a
January 20, 2025
Energetic
Happy
This straight slapped me high out of nowhere. Somewhat mild flavor. Smoked in percolator. Daily smoker.