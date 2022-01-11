I smoke every day, and for some reason this strain is HITTIN. I made a Leafly account just now to document this. The nugs were big and fluffy, and the ground flower had a texture that reminded me of mullein/ marshmallow herb blends. Super fluffy and soft. (The smell while burning was reminiscent of some herbal blends too.) It definitely does not have that overpowering "weed-y" scent like some other strains. To be clear, it is not low-odor, it's just a different smell! Effects are pretty much covered, (especially giggly, happy, and talkative [as you can see]) Thanks Vanilla Runtz! Thanks Leafly!