ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Vanilluna
  • Leafly flower of Vanilluna

Hybrid

Vanilluna

Vanilluna

World renowned Oregon breeder DJ Short used his legendary Blueberry genetics to create this 50/50 hybrid, Vanilluna. By pollinating a sativa-dominant female Blueberry with the original Blueberry indica male, he created a medium-tall, Kush-like plant with short internodal spacing, dark green foliage, and fragrant spade-shaped buds. The terpenes produced by Vanilluna give off subtle, complex aromas of creamy vanilla and honey with undertones of flowers and melon. Its high is very long-lasting, dreamy, and comfortable, especially considering it has THC levels up to 24%. 

Reviews

6

Avatar for starchild6669
Member since 2018
So I wanted to try this strain cause I seen the review where it was good for eye pressure...I shit you not instant and total relief after 3 tokes. My eyeball doesn’t feel like it’s going to pop out of my head and I no longer have a migraine! Sooooo smooth I never coughed once!!! This is by far one o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for JasonAWeyandt
Member since 2014
This is marijuana in it's most relaxing expression possible. Tasting of blueberry scented magic marker this bud has one of the most complex flavors I have sampled. From Honeysuckle to Skunk to Diesel and Berry with possibly even a vanilla over tone, give it a whirl and see what you taste?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for YoungKohbra
Member since 2016
This strain is potent! Be careful though! Your eyes will be red before you know it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Vanilluna

Photos

User uploaded image of Vanilluna
New Strains Alert: Kaleidos Dope, Azure Haze, 24k Gold, Gutbuster, and More
New Strains Alert: Kaleidos Dope, Azure Haze, 24k Gold, Gutbuster, and More