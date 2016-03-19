World renowned Oregon breeder DJ Short used his legendary Blueberry genetics to create this 50/50 hybrid, Vanilluna. By pollinating a sativa-dominant female Blueberry with the original Blueberry indica male, he created a medium-tall, Kush-like plant with short internodal spacing, dark green foliage, and fragrant spade-shaped buds. The terpenes produced by Vanilluna give off subtle, complex aromas of creamy vanilla and honey with undertones of flowers and melon. Its high is very long-lasting, dreamy, and comfortable, especially considering it has THC levels up to 24%.
