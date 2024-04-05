Velvet Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Velvet Cream.
Velvet Cream strain effects
Reported by 1 real people like you
Negative Effects
Velvet Cream strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Velvet Cream reviews
C........8
April 5, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Thought this was a straight sativa but discovering it's a hybrid makes it even Better. Must be sativa dominant because it gives you an energetic high. Smells amazing like velvety cream Brule.🍦 😋 taste sweet and buttery as well. Definitely recommend this strain!