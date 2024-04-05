Velvet Cream
Velvet Cream
VLC
Hybrid
Energetic
Uplifted
Talkative
Sweet
Flowery
Plum
Velvet Cream effects are mostly energizing.
Cookies and Lemonnade go super smooth with Velvet Cream, a hybrid strain released as part of their Medellin line. This knockout strain features two stellar parents: Medellin and the iconic Ice Cream Cake. The buds look as dreamy as they smoke, with thick orange hairs and dazzling purple hues. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Velvet Cream, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Velvet Cream strain effects
Reported by 1 real people like you
Negative Effects
Velvet Cream strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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Velvet Cream strain reviews(1)
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C........8
April 5, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Thought this was a straight sativa but discovering it's a hybrid makes it even Better. Must be sativa dominant because it gives you an energetic high. Smells amazing like velvety cream Brule.🍦 😋 taste sweet and buttery as well. Definitely recommend this strain!