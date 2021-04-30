Velvet Glove, Rise, 8/2/23 Batch Rise is offering two different batches of Velvet Glove, one of their Rhythm product line, and another of the &Shine brand. This is &Shine. It was suggested to me as the fresher of the two batches, with an 8/2/23 made date. Listed at 24.3% THC; exact terps are unknown by my lazy ass, but the terps listed come in at 1.26%. I’d hope it’s more, but I don’t know where to find full Rise COA’s without asking for them. Not an issue with most other dispos, Rise. For an 8/2 made date, it’s a bit dry. It doesn’t MUV to dust when pinched, but I prefer it when my flower Peter Parker’s to a fingertip when I release it. It has a bit of a nose to it, but some jar time with a 62% humidity pack will help. Whole buds give you a whiff of diesel with some light citrus on the backend. The citrus is more pronounced, when ground. Smell translates to taste. Dry vaping it leaves a lingering diesel on the back of your tongue and roof of your mouth, the type that makes you wanna exhale through your nose. Classic Velvet Glove effects. I’m chill, feet up and hopefully sedated soon. This is a good strain for turning up your idgaf factor. All in all, I’m not displeased for a $37.80 quarter. My objectivity may be a bit off due to the aforementioned idgaf factor, but that means it’s doing it’s job. Be well.