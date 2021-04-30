Velvet Glove reviews

Velvet Glove strain effects

Reported by 53 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Sleepy

Velvet Glove strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    24% of people say it helps with Depression

April 30, 2021
Buying from MUV in FL. GMO x Nookies cross. This is a late afternoon/evening cold hard couch lock. Fast-acting euphoria comes on then a sense of “meh fuck it” to whatever might be bothering you. This is a hitter if you struggle with anxiety/stress. You will melt and be merry.
29 people found this helpful
January 17, 2021
Wonderful indica dominant. GMO X Nookies from GTI. Picked up a quarter of Columbia popcorn at just over 33% claimed THC. Nugs are perfectly cured. The smell reminds me of diesel but heavier. Red and purple under the frosty exterior. Texture is brittle on the outside yet moist inside. Sticky. 25 year veteran grower and smoker here. Please get this! One of my most memorable and pleasurable smokes.
17 people found this helpful
April 21, 2021
Found this making my 420 rounds, and wish I'd gotten more than a gram (it's a little pricey). Really nice mind easier, with a nice heavy body high. Good for playing with baby goats and walking around the garden. But not much else. Don't plan on getting anything important done! We'll worth the wake and bake, it was so good last night 😁
12 people found this helpful
September 7, 2022
Seed & Strain Cannabis Co, Velvet Glove vape cart is great for chronic pain, anxiety, & relaxation. Recommend to anyone who has any type of chronic pain issues
6 people found this helpful
June 11, 2021
I picked up 7 grrs of Columbia Care. Popcorn,well cultivated dense buds. I would classify the squeeze factor at al dente. Nice squeeze and bounce,yet still a very firm thick middle. Buds were very dark with heavy red hair. Taste is mmm quite funky,but after a few hits decided I liked it. Not sure if that's because I ate a fudgie before I smoked. The curing was perfect spot on. Just dry enough on the outside that there's no sticky on your fingers from handling it,yet moist enough inside that when grinded it makes the load fluffy. High was great for me,kind of zoned out in a good way,felt physically relaxed.. disclaimer (again I have to note I ate a fudgie before hand so grain of salt ;) )). I would definitely recommend. I'm going back tomorrow for another 7 grrs.
2 people found this helpful
November 30, 2022
Type: Live Sugar from MUV Smell: Like A wave of peaches infused with honey and a side of gas. Effects: A wave hits you like a truck and before you knew what happened, you are faded than a ho. This strain carries the classic stoner vibe and makes you super chill. Pair it up with some of your favorite shows or music, it feels like you are in heaven. A full body relaxation ensues with a happy/giggly headspace. All of your worries and intrusive thoughts are replaced with Bliss. Not long before the munchies kick in and you will be on a quest to find the nearest sustenance. As the effects wind down, you will be greeted by your bed/couch and be taken away into dreamland. Rating: 9/10
2 people found this helpful
September 2, 2023
Velvet Glove, Rise, 8/2/23 Batch Rise is offering two different batches of Velvet Glove, one of their Rhythm product line, and another of the &Shine brand. This is &Shine. It was suggested to me as the fresher of the two batches, with an 8/2/23 made date. Listed at 24.3% THC; exact terps are unknown by my lazy ass, but the terps listed come in at 1.26%. I’d hope it’s more, but I don’t know where to find full Rise COA’s without asking for them. Not an issue with most other dispos, Rise. For an 8/2 made date, it’s a bit dry. It doesn’t MUV to dust when pinched, but I prefer it when my flower Peter Parker’s to a fingertip when I release it. It has a bit of a nose to it, but some jar time with a 62% humidity pack will help. Whole buds give you a whiff of diesel with some light citrus on the backend. The citrus is more pronounced, when ground. Smell translates to taste. Dry vaping it leaves a lingering diesel on the back of your tongue and roof of your mouth, the type that makes you wanna exhale through your nose. Classic Velvet Glove effects. I’m chill, feet up and hopefully sedated soon. This is a good strain for turning up your idgaf factor. All in all, I’m not displeased for a $37.80 quarter. My objectivity may be a bit off due to the aforementioned idgaf factor, but that means it’s doing it’s job. Be well.
2 people found this helpful
April 21, 2022
I take cannabis for insomnia and chronic lower back pain. I take VG tincture 1-2 hours before bedtime and I sleep well all night. No I'll effects. I wake up pain free and refreshed. Repeat buyer of this product.
2 people found this helpful

