Violet Dreams
Violet Dreams potency is higher THC than average.
Violet Dreams is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid (≈60% indica / 40% sativa) with THC levels typically ranging from 18–25%, featuring purple, berry-forward genetics often associated with Blue Dream and Purple Kush-style lineage. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a smooth, flavorful profile of sweet berries and grape layered with floral lavender notes, subtle citrus, and creamy earthy undertones. Driven by terpenes like myrcene, limonene, caryophyllene, and hints of linalool, it offers a balanced and aromatic experience. Expect an uplifting, dreamy head high that promotes creativity and mood elevation, followed by a calming, full-body relaxation that remains smooth and approachable. Flavorful and mellow, Violet Dreams is ideal for unwinding, social sessions, or enjoying a serene, euphoric state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!
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