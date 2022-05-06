Violet Fog reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Violet Fog.
Violet Fog strain effects
Violet Fog strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
j........n
May 6, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Like whoa Because I travel so much my favorite thing to do is find local dispensaries wherever and sample the most local product. This trip I walked away with 2g of the most pungent, beautiful, made me cry “BOT Violet Fog Live Wax”. The budtender - in a great spot in Northbridge MA called Eskar was most excited to introduce me to this product as soon as I said : INDICA CONCENTRATE. I wish I could show you a photo of this. It does use Butane. But it was cured incredibly and looks / feels totally unique. I hit it with my Bubbler Nail and I felt nothing for a solid minute … laughing to myself and noticing that I felt nothing … noting that this could not be physiologically possible and I’m right in the middle of that thought when WOOOOOOSH. Whole body, flooded with warmth and pain relief. I’m a way I haven’t felt with cannibus in maybe a long while. It made my all my muscles relaxed and took all the pain away INSTANTLY. I felt like my body was dipped into a hot Jacuzzi. ——- 12 hours later Fell asleep the moment my head hit my pillow basically. I thought I could handle an episode of Better Call Saul but I woke up drooling on myself at 3am, kicked my laptop closed and woke up feeling zero hangover that one can sometimes feel, jus a lil groggy maybe. So I did my morning chores no probs, and now I’m back to my real studies … studying more of this Violet Fog. I hit a wonderful piece dab right b4 this review. For science, and using the scientific method. What compelled me to write my first review ever was: 1. the high itself, which is to be noted from an INDICA. If I wanna write I’m smoking a J of Jack Herrer. 2. No one has reviewed this strain at all here and certainly not in concentrate form. That was interesting to me, that my insight would be helpful. I was surprised that a strain that made me feel so night time right time is also uplifting and very creative. I’m so blissed out and unstressed. The terpenes smell so good I that I can’t get my nose out of it and I swear it kind of makes me tear up a little. The smell of the wax is like opening a sweet bottle of Lemon Pledge soaked mangoes and huffing it, at a fuel pump. The taste is heavy honey sweetness with grapefruit and jasmine. I do wish I could photograph it for you to see here. Also share with you the specs on the box that us nerds really love to read out. Cmon Leafly let us do that! This live wax - and really it’s WAX…. It feels like you could polish your best furniture with this. The maker of this product (Superfux) has cured it perfectly into a balance, a true Indica - with the sativa creativity. I haven’t felt this in a really really long time. It’s kinda like opiates … but it’s WEED. I know that maybe sounds controversial but heck it’s the truth. Mycrene : 5.32%
J........o
August 9, 2022
Relaxed
Uplifted
First impression: Absolutely gorgeous deep purple nugs that are frosted to high heaven. Excellent aroma and flavor. Helped calm my anxiety and racing thoughts within minutes, which deserves a 6th star all on its own. This strain is easily bumped into my Top 5 and is a must try for anyone. 10/10
r........m
June 2, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Compact buds, original smell, large expansion as inhaled, good for depression and anxiety.
l........5
March 25, 2023
Can anybody just leave an honest review without it being over the top to try to get the most likes some people actually want to know what this s*** does
b........3
June 27, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I read a review and someone said as soon as their head hit the pillow they were out from this strain and BOY WAS IT TRUE. I had the best sleep I’ve had in so long!!! I slept throughout the whole night didnt get up once.
h........k
March 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Wedding Cake has always been my gold standard for indicas/indica-dominant hybrids. Violet Fog is now tied for first. 15 minutes in and I am having all the euphoria - feeling like fluffy clouds and floating cartoon elephants in a Monet painting without a care in the world or a desire to move. It’s also helping with my depression and anxiety. This is pure, 100% bliss.
n........2
May 5, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
All I can say is that this strain looks amazing, covered in sugar dude... it smells like heaven, or what I'd imagine heaven to smell like... the body high is intense, and the joy, well it's fu*king incredible. I had 3 rods put in my spine, and two neck surgeries, along with fibromyalgia, and I'm here to tell you, I ain't feeling any pain. 0. I highly recommend this strain, as it is fu*king great. Enjoy the ride!!!👍👍👍
v........1
April 22, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Me: typically smokes at night after a long day of work (instead of beer or wine) to unwind and aid in sleep. But! Not with this strain. I’ve been looking for a “FUN” strain vs. a “CHILL” strain. By fun I mean something that gets me giggling at stupid sh*t until the high winds down. Wedding Cake was a good close one for me, but Violet Fog has been an even Breyer fit for this vibe for me personally! The shit is fire when you want your mood uplifted to a happy place, a smile on your face, and ready to laugh at dumb shit. I put on some key and peele and was cracking up at all the nuanced sh*t I don’t usually catch. And it gets me to that funny state pretty quick. I also appreciate the extra creativity that comes with this strain. I haven’t smoked with the intention to be creative with this strain yet, but i intend to soon since I was getting creative solutions to things I had been pondering passing through my consciousness on this high. Lastly, very uplifting. As if the giggle factor didn’t clue you in. It lifts the spirits and puts a smile on your face. I prefer to take just a couple hits of a j to get this experience. More than that and it’s a bit of a different journey, but still uplifting and the effects of the high changes in waves over the “high period.” Anyways, highly recommend if you’re looking for a fun strain to smoke with friends and have laugh filled convos, to watch some funny movies, or to walk around town with smile on your face enjoying life.