Like whoa Because I travel so much my favorite thing to do is find local dispensaries wherever and sample the most local product. This trip I walked away with 2g of the most pungent, beautiful, made me cry “BOT Violet Fog Live Wax”. The budtender - in a great spot in Northbridge MA called Eskar was most excited to introduce me to this product as soon as I said : INDICA CONCENTRATE. I wish I could show you a photo of this. It does use Butane. But it was cured incredibly and looks / feels totally unique. I hit it with my Bubbler Nail and I felt nothing for a solid minute … laughing to myself and noticing that I felt nothing … noting that this could not be physiologically possible and I’m right in the middle of that thought when WOOOOOOSH. Whole body, flooded with warmth and pain relief. I’m a way I haven’t felt with cannibus in maybe a long while. It made my all my muscles relaxed and took all the pain away INSTANTLY. I felt like my body was dipped into a hot Jacuzzi. ——- 12 hours later Fell asleep the moment my head hit my pillow basically. I thought I could handle an episode of Better Call Saul but I woke up drooling on myself at 3am, kicked my laptop closed and woke up feeling zero hangover that one can sometimes feel, jus a lil groggy maybe. So I did my morning chores no probs, and now I’m back to my real studies … studying more of this Violet Fog. I hit a wonderful piece dab right b4 this review. For science, and using the scientific method. What compelled me to write my first review ever was: 1. the high itself, which is to be noted from an INDICA. If I wanna write I’m smoking a J of Jack Herrer. 2. No one has reviewed this strain at all here and certainly not in concentrate form. That was interesting to me, that my insight would be helpful. I was surprised that a strain that made me feel so night time right time is also uplifting and very creative. I’m so blissed out and unstressed. The terpenes smell so good I that I can’t get my nose out of it and I swear it kind of makes me tear up a little. The smell of the wax is like opening a sweet bottle of Lemon Pledge soaked mangoes and huffing it, at a fuel pump. The taste is heavy honey sweetness with grapefruit and jasmine. I do wish I could photograph it for you to see here. Also share with you the specs on the box that us nerds really love to read out. Cmon Leafly let us do that! This live wax - and really it’s WAX…. It feels like you could polish your best furniture with this. The maker of this product (Superfux) has cured it perfectly into a balance, a true Indica - with the sativa creativity. I haven’t felt this in a really really long time. It’s kinda like opiates … but it’s WEED. I know that maybe sounds controversial but heck it’s the truth. Mycrene : 5.32%