Violeta reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Violeta.

Avatar for Magp007
Member since 2019
Muy buena para dormir me hace sentir cómodo toda la noche . Es relajante , te tranquiliza y muy buena para descansar.
Avatar for Gaviotadlv
Member since 2017
BUEN SABOR
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for IvanPavlov
Member since 2017
Sustains energy without increase in anxiety. Amazing! Since I have BP 1 and anxiety is a frequent uninvited guest in my life, I'm always on the look out for strains that help with anxiety. This one hits it over the head and knocks it out. I feel energetic, a little cotton headed but not blasted (one...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for MarijuanaMYK
Member since 2016
🗣 Great For Relaxing and Release Of Mind. PTSD Can Sometimes Have Your Mind All Over The Place, Violeta Makes It All Sound Like The Instrument It’s Named After ! 👌🏽
Happy
Avatar for AuntieAutty
Member since 2016
Love this strain! Super mellow, would definitely recommend this for beginners. Flavor tastes “purple” is all I can say. Earthy smell. Great for anxiety and depression. One of my go-to strains for any time of the day or night.
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for rollingsheila
Member since 2015
I tried this strain , for the first time recently. This was a very mellow, a day strain or night .
EnergeticUplifted