Sustains energy without increase in anxiety. Amazing! Since I have BP 1 and anxiety is a frequent uninvited guest in my life, I'm always on the look out for strains that help with anxiety. This one hits it over the head and knocks it out. I feel energetic, a little cotton headed but not blasted (one...
Love this strain! Super mellow, would definitely recommend this for beginners. Flavor tastes “purple” is all I can say. Earthy smell. Great for anxiety and depression. One of my go-to strains for any time of the day or night.