Viper City OG

aka Viper City

Hybrid
THC 19%CBG 1%Myrcene

Viper City OG potency is higher than average.

Viper City OG is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Viper City OG. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Leafly logo

Viper City OG terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Viper City OG is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and humulene.

Dominant terpene

Myrcene (herbal)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Humulene(hoppy)

Strain spotlight

