Viper Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Viper Cookies.
Viper Cookies strain effects
Viper Cookies strain helps with
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
- 19% of people say it helps with Pain
- 15% of people say it helps with Stress
g........h
May 17, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I've been a stoner for 7 years, but I've only lived in a state where it's legal for two months. I came to Washington in part because I needed legal and safe access to greens because I struggle with intense nightmares and chronic back pain. So I've been exploring all my options, trying not to smoke the same strain twice, and I've tried probably 20 different strains since I got here, and Viper Cookies is my absolute favorite indica (so far). I get restless leg at night and I struggle with insomnia sometimes, and this shit puts me right to sleep, and it keeps my nightmares away. I'm usually a sativa girl, but I think imma be sipping them snake cookies for a while as my go to. The real reason I wanted to try this strain: I have two bouncing baby noodles (a ball python and a hognose) so I couldn't resist trying it.
r........1
March 4, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Like opening a little Debbie strawberry shortcake the smell is near identical. Definitely a great strain by Moxie that I try to get whenever available, can be a hair dry depending varying from jar to jar but that comes with any hybrid strain. Euphoric and mind easing also eased my pain.
k........0
January 21, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Where's the fridge? Strong Indica effects. Calm. Sleepy.
I.........
July 3, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Coming from Alt Sol in D.C.. It’s euphoric sedation while also being uplifting and creative. It’s nearly perfect in effect after dinner or before bed. Relaxed and happy doing end of day things. Great for sex too!
c........7
April 21, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
GSC Fan. Its Baby holds its own. Great EOD strain. All the right Indica Properties: Chill, Relaxed, Sleepy, Tingley, and mild couch lock. Loving it! Must Try...
j........4
May 2, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
It’s wonderful, gets you relaxed and in a groovy mood, but keep lots of water around and good music! 💛🔆
B........1
June 4, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Taste and smells wonderful! The strain is great for pain and aniexty. One of my fav
U........o
August 13, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
This strain is only for the novice user. This stain is blissful happiness but will definitely creap on you. Would definitely purchase again