I've been a stoner for 7 years, but I've only lived in a state where it's legal for two months. I came to Washington in part because I needed legal and safe access to greens because I struggle with intense nightmares and chronic back pain. So I've been exploring all my options, trying not to smoke the same strain twice, and I've tried probably 20 different strains since I got here, and Viper Cookies is my absolute favorite indica (so far). I get restless leg at night and I struggle with insomnia sometimes, and this shit puts me right to sleep, and it keeps my nightmares away. I'm usually a sativa girl, but I think imma be sipping them snake cookies for a while as my go to. The real reason I wanted to try this strain: I have two bouncing baby noodles (a ball python and a hognose) so I couldn't resist trying it.