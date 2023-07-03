Waffles
aka Waffle, Wafflez
Waffles effects are mostly calming.
Waffles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Waffle Cone and an unknown strain. This strain is a delicious treat for anyone who loves sweet and creamy flavors. Waffles has a mouthwatering aroma of buttery waffles, honey, and vanilla that will make you crave breakfast. Waffles is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Waffles effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Waffles when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and appetite loss. Bred by The Original Waffles Co., Waffles features flavors like butter, honey, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Waffles typically ranges from $30-$50 per eighth. Waffles is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it will make you feel uplifted and cheerful. This strain also has a soothing and calming effect that can help you cope with stress or anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Waffles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
