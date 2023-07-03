stock photo similar to Waffles
Hybrid

Waffles

aka Waffle, Wafflez

Waffles is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Waffle Cone and an unknown strain. This strain is a delicious treat for anyone who loves sweet and creamy flavors. Waffles has a mouthwatering aroma of buttery waffles, honey, and vanilla that will make you crave breakfast. Waffles is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Waffles effects include happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Waffles when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, nausea, and appetite loss. Bred by The Original Waffles Co., Waffles features flavors like butter, honey, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Waffles typically ranges from $30-$50 per eighth. Waffles is a great strain to enjoy in the morning or afternoon, as it will make you feel uplifted and cheerful. This strain also has a soothing and calming effect that can help you cope with stress or anxiety. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Waffles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Waffles strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Uplifted

Happy

Waffles strain helps with

  • Depression
  • Lack of appetite
  • Stress
Waffles strain reviews3

July 3, 2023
First time reviewer here and Belgum Waffle is worth a comment. It's a nice, comfortable high, not overbearing but at 28% thc you definitely feel it! Nice taste, actually does taste like a waffle. I usually stick with Sativa strains because I like to play my guitar and the few Indica strains I've tried tend to put me on the couch while my guitar gently weeps. Those who like the wake and bake will like this strain and It would be nice for working out or doing chores. Or, just watching a movie...comfortable either way. Now, I'm gonna pick up my guitar and play that funky music!
August 14, 2023
I just tried this today it tested at just about a hair over 30 percent and s a pure indica hybrid. The nugs are very thick and dense, I actually had to break it in half to get it to grind. After grinding I got a strong smell of vanilla, on the inhale I got a mouth full of honey, On the exhale I picked up an almost nutty butter and a hint of vanilla. There is a small creeper effect before the head high starts and just slowly works its way throughout you, This is about the most relaxed I have felt in weeks mentally and physically. I wasn't hungry when I started this review but now I could eat a huge sub.
March 30, 2024
Will Keep N Rotation!!!
