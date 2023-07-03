I just tried this today it tested at just about a hair over 30 percent and s a pure indica hybrid. The nugs are very thick and dense, I actually had to break it in half to get it to grind. After grinding I got a strong smell of vanilla, on the inhale I got a mouth full of honey, On the exhale I picked up an almost nutty butter and a hint of vanilla. There is a small creeper effect before the head high starts and just slowly works its way throughout you, This is about the most relaxed I have felt in weeks mentally and physically. I wasn't hungry when I started this review but now I could eat a huge sub.