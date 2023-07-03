Waffles reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Waffles.
Waffles strain effects
Waffles strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
s........7
July 3, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
First time reviewer here and Belgum Waffle is worth a comment. It's a nice, comfortable high, not overbearing but at 28% thc you definitely feel it! Nice taste, actually does taste like a waffle. I usually stick with Sativa strains because I like to play my guitar and the few Indica strains I've tried tend to put me on the couch while my guitar gently weeps. Those who like the wake and bake will like this strain and It would be nice for working out or doing chores. Or, just watching a movie...comfortable either way. Now, I'm gonna pick up my guitar and play that funky music!
S........t
August 14, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I just tried this today it tested at just about a hair over 30 percent and s a pure indica hybrid. The nugs are very thick and dense, I actually had to break it in half to get it to grind. After grinding I got a strong smell of vanilla, on the inhale I got a mouth full of honey, On the exhale I picked up an almost nutty butter and a hint of vanilla. There is a small creeper effect before the head high starts and just slowly works its way throughout you, This is about the most relaxed I have felt in weeks mentally and physically. I wasn't hungry when I started this review but now I could eat a huge sub.
n........5
March 30, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Will Keep N Rotation!!!