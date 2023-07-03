Waffles reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Waffles.

write a review

Waffles strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Waffles strain helps with

  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Waffles reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 3, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
First time reviewer here and Belgum Waffle is worth a comment. It's a nice, comfortable high, not overbearing but at 28% thc you definitely feel it! Nice taste, actually does taste like a waffle. I usually stick with Sativa strains because I like to play my guitar and the few Indica strains I've tried tend to put me on the couch while my guitar gently weeps. Those who like the wake and bake will like this strain and It would be nice for working out or doing chores. Or, just watching a movie...comfortable either way. Now, I'm gonna pick up my guitar and play that funky music!
7 people found this helpful
August 14, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I just tried this today it tested at just about a hair over 30 percent and s a pure indica hybrid. The nugs are very thick and dense, I actually had to break it in half to get it to grind. After grinding I got a strong smell of vanilla, on the inhale I got a mouth full of honey, On the exhale I picked up an almost nutty butter and a hint of vanilla. There is a small creeper effect before the head high starts and just slowly works its way throughout you, This is about the most relaxed I have felt in weeks mentally and physically. I wasn't hungry when I started this review but now I could eat a huge sub.
2 people found this helpful
March 30, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Will Keep N Rotation!!!

Buy strains with similar effects to Waffles

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...