This strain is touted as being a 30% er and it totally is; the head space it creates is one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had with marijauna. The excellent part about this strain is that you hold the head high longer than the body high that most strains deliver. It responds with n almost a dreamy psychedelic experience. I am a daily smoker and haven’t been impressed to the point of review, but this strain , if you can get your hands on it, is worth the experience. This strain is most definitely not for the first time or occasional smoker, nausea may be an issue for you. Although for someone a tolerance it will most def break through your barrier of couch lock and Doritos