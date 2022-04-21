Waiting Game reviews
b........n
April 21, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
I think I have a new go to. I spend most of time researching strains so I can try new ones. I seem to have a new favorite grower quite often and fall in love with a new strain even more. However, this strain is simply amazing. I use a vape and usually have to do a couple of bowls to get the right height, but this one is a one bowl and boy am I happy. Old school high, where you just want to smile and grab something to munch on. Just a really good high and long lasting.
b........7
March 23, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
This strain is touted as being a 30% er and it totally is; the head space it creates is one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had with marijauna. The excellent part about this strain is that you hold the head high longer than the body high that most strains deliver. It responds with n almost a dreamy psychedelic experience. I am a daily smoker and haven’t been impressed to the point of review, but this strain , if you can get your hands on it, is worth the experience. This strain is most definitely not for the first time or occasional smoker, nausea may be an issue for you. Although for someone a tolerance it will most def break through your barrier of couch lock and Doritos
l........0
June 18, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Waiting Game #16 is Amazing & Covered with beautiful sticky Pollen. This will be of great help to someone that needs pain relief & has a high tolerance. Two bowls & it’s couch time; this may not be the best strain for a first time go but if so take it slow. The high is very mellow & relaxing. The head high lasts far into the body effects & both of these last, IMO, for hours. Be ready to relax, turn on some music or a favorite movie & soon enough you’ll be wide eyed & smiling; perhaps even a giggle or two may present themselves. If you can get your hands on this Strain please do try it. It may cost a bit more but it’s worth every penny.
2........9
January 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
lately my strains haven’t been getting me there, picked up some prerolls of this and 1 has me feeling great. Had a migraine from a hangover and some cramps going on and it cleared it right up. Pretty decent lasting high though. The ones I bought were marked as indica but i say it hits like a good old school hybrid. Great for chilling and being happy
E........0
February 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
This was our first purchase at a dispensary since rec use was legalized. We are not disappointed! It's a nice overall high that doesn't leave me sleepy or with the munchies, which is exactly what I was hoping for.
j........3
September 11, 2022
Happy
Hungry
absolutely love this strand.. one of my favorite sativa's. Nice skunky smell with a minty fruity taste.
T........y
October 13, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
My new favorite strain
6........g
January 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
I love the creep. Sour with orange, I didn’t get too much skunk. Pleasant smoke that’s not harsh, I didn’t fully ex the aroma until leaving and returning to the room. I will make this a staple for sunny afternoons or a special Saturday morning with mimosas. It’s a happy giggle with occasion wandering in your own head.