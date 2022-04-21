stock photo similar to Waiting Game
SativaTHC 23%CBG 1%
Waiting Game
Waiting Game is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing FPOG and MAC. The effects of Waiting Game are believed to be energizing and happy, and eventually mellow out into relaxation. Reviewers on Leafly say Waiting Game makes them feel tingly, euphoric, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Waiting Game for help mitigating ADHD and bipolar disorder. Waiting Game has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene, with a fruity, minty and skunky aroma. The original breeder of Waiting Game is Capulator.
Waiting Game strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 7% of people say it helps with Cramps
