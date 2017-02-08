ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Warlock reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Warlock.

Effects

Show all

61 people reported 460 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 44%
Focused 26%
Stress 54%
Pain 45%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Inflammation 18%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%

Reviews

68

GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
I’m a Tilray patient and their Warlock CBD is by far my favourite. I mix it with all of my weed! I would absolutely recommend it.
Tingly
I didn't like it, it made me feel pretty anxious. Although it really helps my brother for anxiety, so who knows.
I absolutely love Warlock for my chronic Fibromyalgia pain. I don't get the side effects that are listed either. Truely is an awesome strain!
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Warlock is a great hybrid of both focused sativa and and mellow indica effects, so relaxing! Exceptional at turning your brain off. Ideal for my muscle pain relief, insomnia, and stress.
RelaxedSleepy
Although it is a Indica-dom, its effects are very much that of a sativa. Energetic, focused full body high that comes on quick. Great for cleaning or playing video games. One of my favourite strains for daytime use
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
A real classic smoke, which possesses both sativa and indica benefits, soothing the soul whilst sending you into a creative jam. A creative smoke that makes you want to skank to the afro beats in the background. No matter whats happened in the day, you can relax late afternoon with this tasty treat...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy