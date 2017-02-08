We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Although it is a Indica-dom, its effects are very much that of a sativa. Energetic, focused full body high that comes on quick. Great for cleaning or playing video games. One of my favourite strains for daytime use
A real classic smoke, which possesses both sativa and indica benefits, soothing the soul whilst sending you into a creative jam. A creative smoke that makes you want to skank to the afro beats in the background. No matter whats happened in the day, you can relax late afternoon with this tasty treat...