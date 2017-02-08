ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Warlock
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Warlock

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

3.9 73 reviews

Warlock

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 73 reviews

Warlock

Warlock is an indica-dominant strain bred by Magus Genetics through crossing Skunk and Afghani varieties. Its stimulating, focused buzz sharpens the mind against inattention and boredom, and may help those struggling with ADD/ADHD. With a sweet and sour aroma, Warlocks ushers in its mellow stress-relieving and engaged effects. Some Warlock varieties have been bred to contain higher levels of CBD to ward off pain, inflammation, and other ailments. Indoor Warlock plants finish flowering in 55 to 60 days, or at the end of October in outdoor gardens.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

61 people reported 460 effects
Relaxed 67%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 44%
Focused 26%
Stress 54%
Pain 45%
Anxiety 36%
Depression 34%
Inflammation 18%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 8%
Headache 6%

Reviews

73

more reviews
write a review

Find Warlock nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Warlock nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Red Cherry Berry
Red Cherry Berry
More sleepyLeafly flower for Tina Danza
Tina Danza
More focusingLeafly flower for Purple Wreck
Purple Wreck
More sleepyLeafly flower for Bananas
Bananas
More popularLeafly flower for RudeBoi OG
RudeBoi OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Black D.O.G.
Black D.O.G.
More hungryLeafly flower for Hurkle
Hurkle
More relaxingLeafly flower for 501st OG
501st OG
More THC
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Warlock
User uploaded image of Warlock
User uploaded image of Warlock
User uploaded image of Warlock
User uploaded image of Warlock
User uploaded image of Warlock
User uploaded image of Warlock
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Warlock
First strain child
Biddy Early
child
Second strain child
Motavation
child

Products with Warlock

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Warlock nearby.

Most popular in