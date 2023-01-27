Watermelon Sorbet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Sorbet.
Watermelon Sorbet strain effects
Watermelon Sorbet strain flavors
Watermelon Sorbet strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Watermelon Sorbet reviews
r........7
January 27, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
Woman, daily smoker, dispensary worker (for context). This did not hit me like an indica at all. It hit me like a sativa but it made me so aroused. Like I couldn’t get enough. Almost insatiable. I only read a couple of reviews that had the same effect but honestly it was the first time a strain hit me like that. If I buy this again, it will specifically be for sex. In order for it to hit like an indica I had to rip like 3 bongs in a row. Don’t ask me why I smoked that much…I guess I was testing the horny scale haha
W........9
October 29, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Im a daily user, several times a day. and this stuff has had me laughing very hard for about 10 minutes each time im used it. pretty good stuff!
L........d
January 5, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
This was 26.9% THC and it was grown by Caliva (indoors), the herb resembles like a jack herer style structure, yet has a sweet citrusy herbal aroma, as for flavor from the xmax v3 pro dry herb it was interesting tasted like some chem earthy kush with drizzle of citrusy lime ice cream, if that makes sense to you? It isn't insane, due to the fact there is more favorable strains,however I do not hate this flavor profile it's very non offensive, yet with subtle complexities, I decided to take a tolerance break with intermittent fasting and exercise to give this strain a proper review. I feel if they were to make this into some full spectrum concentrate it would be a hit... Live resin/rosin version of this would be a favorable explosion. I wish I could have made some rosin, however manual rosin presses have low yield. The industrial styled presses the yield is better. I would def do dabs of this strain as a pick me up with body relaxation while retaining laser sharp focus and having relief from daily environmental stressors. Plus the genetics of this strain seem to be confusion..it could be gelato x watermelon zkittlez, or some other varietal not sure. I do feel there is a kush mixed in but the hybrid effects are reminding me of a good Jack Herer that leans slightly to the indica side...
s........9
September 7, 2022
don't listen to dudes review this strain is fire
f........n
February 16, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
vaping a Watermelon Sorbet cart by West Coast Cure and this one truly blows all their other strains out of the water. I am not a sativa smoker usually. Most times, I feel like I’m tweaking when I smoke a sativa and I can’t calm down. This one? I’m truly considering making Watermelon sorbet a weekly smoke. This is a strain the effects you from the top of your head all the way down to your toes. A must cop for sure 🔥
w........9
September 3, 2022
Relaxed
Definitely not the best but not too bad either. Does help some with pain and inflammation and stopped my hiccups that had been going on for awhile.
v........h
June 21, 2023
Anxious
Dizzy
West coast cure watermelon sorbet carts are wank complete dog
m........6
April 29, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Absolutely mellows you out. I take a few hits of this in the morning before I start my day, and it brings so much joy to me. Taste like the Watermelon Extra gum! Super tasty! Stay lit <3