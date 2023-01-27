This was 26.9% THC and it was grown by Caliva (indoors), the herb resembles like a jack herer style structure, yet has a sweet citrusy herbal aroma, as for flavor from the xmax v3 pro dry herb it was interesting tasted like some chem earthy kush with drizzle of citrusy lime ice cream, if that makes sense to you? It isn't insane, due to the fact there is more favorable strains,however I do not hate this flavor profile it's very non offensive, yet with subtle complexities, I decided to take a tolerance break with intermittent fasting and exercise to give this strain a proper review. I feel if they were to make this into some full spectrum concentrate it would be a hit... Live resin/rosin version of this would be a favorable explosion. I wish I could have made some rosin, however manual rosin presses have low yield. The industrial styled presses the yield is better. I would def do dabs of this strain as a pick me up with body relaxation while retaining laser sharp focus and having relief from daily environmental stressors. Plus the genetics of this strain seem to be confusion..it could be gelato x watermelon zkittlez, or some other varietal not sure. I do feel there is a kush mixed in but the hybrid effects are reminding me of a good Jack Herer that leans slightly to the indica side...