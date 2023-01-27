stock photo similar to Watermelon Sorbet
Watermelon Sorbet
write a review
Watermelon Sorbet is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Watermelon Z and Gelato 45. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, energetic, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Watermelon Sorbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon SorbetOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Watermelon Sorbet strain effects
Watermelon Sorbet strain flavors
Watermelon Sorbet strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Watermelon Sorbet products near you
Similar to Watermelon Sorbet near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Watermelon Sorbet strain reviews15
Read all reviews
r........7
January 27, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Focused
W........9
October 29, 2022
Giggly
Happy
L........d
January 5, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted