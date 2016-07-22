Webster is a stimulating sativa with uplifting elements off the get-go. This strain is immediately motivating, encouraging physical activity from chores to hitting the gym. Flavors of citrus and sweetness are noted on the exhale, and are accompanied by appetite stimulation and an “empty-head” type of stress relief. Webster is ideal for consumers suffering from stress and fatigue, but should be avoided before bed.
