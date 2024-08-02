Wedding Cookies
Wedding Cookies
WCk
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Energetic
Ammonia
Vanilla
Grape
Wedding Cookies effects are mostly energizing.
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Wedding Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wedding Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Wedding Cookies strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Wedding Cookies strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 46% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
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Wedding Cookies strain reviews(13)
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c........5
August 2, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
I love dense bud strains in general and this one did not miss the mark!! Beautiful colors, super frosty, and smells and taste like a wedding frosted sugar cookie! The effects are cerebral and body offering a complete experience of energy and relaxation. Highly recommend!!
c........9
March 12, 2025
Anxious
Headache
I reallly didn't like this strain. I expected the GMO effects, but the Wedding Cookies half messed it up. I felt almost agitated. If you're expecting the GMO effects, Cookies is the wrong way to go.
j........5
May 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Het deed mij denken aan de echt White widdow die verkrijgbaar was bij de catwezel Culemborg