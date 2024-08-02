Okay, i live in Las Vegas,Nevada. I Jus picked up an 8th of Wedding Cookies from this brand Pistola @ the dispensary near my house. This batch is coming in at 23%THC..which isn’t anything TOOO crazy..I’ve seen 30%+THC but anyyywayyyss…I opened the bag and BLAAOOWW ! My nose was met with a really sour,pungent,deep musky piney smell..after taking a couple inhales thru the nostrils, i just HAD TO SEE what was in the bag..The nugs of this strain are BEAUTIFUL. The colors that immediately pop out at you are White and Purple and Orange. It’s covered in a thick frost of Cocaine White Trichomes all over the Dark hues of Purple splotched with Bright Orange pistils. After admiring this batch of Wedding Cookies i of course had to test it out for the brain cell upgrade. The HeadChange is practically immediate. As soon as i exhale, after tasting the sour blueberries sprayed with skunk piss..I felt/noticed my vision clear up into a crisp vibrant image and my head was in a daze..drifting off into deep thought and relaxing almost a meditation like state with no effort.. I give this batch of Wedding Cookies 4 stars ! Only reason it missed the 5 star mark is that it was a little bit dry ! Not tooooo dry but just not sticky as I like my bud to be.. I’d recommend this strain to ANY of my fellow stoners !

5 people found this helpful helpful report