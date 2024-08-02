Wedding Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Cookies.
Wedding Cookies strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Wedding Cookies strain helps with
- 46% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 46% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Wedding Cookies reviews
c........5
August 2, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Uplifted
I love dense bud strains in general and this one did not miss the mark!! Beautiful colors, super frosty, and smells and taste like a wedding frosted sugar cookie! The effects are cerebral and body offering a complete experience of energy and relaxation. Highly recommend!!
c........9
March 12, 2025
Anxious
Headache
I reallly didn't like this strain. I expected the GMO effects, but the Wedding Cookies half messed it up. I felt almost agitated. If you're expecting the GMO effects, Cookies is the wrong way to go.
j........5
May 9, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Het deed mij denken aan de echt White widdow die verkrijgbaar was bij de catwezel Culemborg
g........e
June 14, 2023
Creative
Happy
Uplifted
I adore Wedding Cookies; this rating is for a new Missouri brand called AMAZE Cannabis. Any of the “Cookies” hybrids will do nicely on my list of pain relievers for daily use. I am avoiding spine surgery as long as I can, and this is one I like for a mild and easy, smooth-as-silk high. Don’t mistake my rating for disapproval, it’s only that I withhold a 5 for the absolute best!
B........9
February 25, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is a wonderful strain, day or night. I'm a tough critic so 4 stars says a LOT but I feel like this one is a winner. It has a healing effect to wind down after long days and is good morning toke, too! And helps with my chronic nausea- Get SO hungry. I'm dating Cap'n Crunch!lol Lovely high, makes a lovely day
x........x
April 1, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Okay, i live in Las Vegas,Nevada. I Jus picked up an 8th of Wedding Cookies from this brand Pistola @ the dispensary near my house. This batch is coming in at 23%THC..which isn’t anything TOOO crazy..I’ve seen 30%+THC but anyyywayyyss…I opened the bag and BLAAOOWW ! My nose was met with a really sour,pungent,deep musky piney smell..after taking a couple inhales thru the nostrils, i just HAD TO SEE what was in the bag..The nugs of this strain are BEAUTIFUL. The colors that immediately pop out at you are White and Purple and Orange. It’s covered in a thick frost of Cocaine White Trichomes all over the Dark hues of Purple splotched with Bright Orange pistils. After admiring this batch of Wedding Cookies i of course had to test it out for the brain cell upgrade. The HeadChange is practically immediate. As soon as i exhale, after tasting the sour blueberries sprayed with skunk piss..I felt/noticed my vision clear up into a crisp vibrant image and my head was in a daze..drifting off into deep thought and relaxing almost a meditation like state with no effort.. I give this batch of Wedding Cookies 4 stars ! Only reason it missed the 5 star mark is that it was a little bit dry ! Not tooooo dry but just not sticky as I like my bud to be.. I’d recommend this strain to ANY of my fellow stoners !
b........0
August 14, 2022
Focused
Happy
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
Got this on a sale goes right to my eyes I love it good bud to chill after a crazy day at work
a........l
August 11, 2021
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Interesting strain.There was and is,little information about the strain. I grabbed this on a sale at my local dispensary,figured if nothing else I could Mellow. I rolled it up got in my chair and sparked it. It comes guick like someone jarred you from sleep. Then......you float! Everything's gonna be alright. Then,Mild munchies and a ton of ideas about everything. Not enough to do anything about it though. You level out with a nice relaxation feel.Just chill.