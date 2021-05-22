Wedding Gelato reviews
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 32% of people say it helps with Depression
- 32% of people say it helps with Stress
J........4
May 22, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I've only had this in flower, as that's my go to method. So far where I am in P.A, only Franklin Labs has produced this strain, and what a strain it is! This stuff REEKS like cake and lavender. Very smooth, fruity and doughy taste with some minty background. Absolutely covered in frosty tan trichomes. Very nice deep green and purple buds, especially purple on the inside when cracked open. I always prefer Wedding Cake over Gelato, but this combination puts both parents to shame, in a good way. Terpene profile was nice. Heavy on Myrcene, Limonene and Linalool making it really enjoyable mentally. Definitely a heavy Indica in my experience. Two bowls of this made me giggly, fall asleep and then wake up and eat a box of cereal. Overall, this strain is a real pleasure to medicate with. I hope more growers start using it more.
Y........1
May 26, 2021
Giggly
Happy
I'm a big fan of gelato but this wedding gelato is perfect for relaxing while still sociable
M........S
July 18, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Super dense sticky buds. I have to clean the gue off the scissors every bud I cut up. Very, Very potent. One early morning hit keeps me feeling the buzz till noon. Use sparingly as it is STRONG medicine. I use it for back pain and for hiking. In the evening I take 2 hits and relax in front of the TV before bed.
H........6
August 3, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
This is my third review at most. Forgive me for not contributing. Anyhow, this one works great for me! I suffer: Ptsd Panic attacks Generalized ANX disorder You get it. I’ve purchased over 100 carts. Most I can’t even notice any relief. Another reviewer said they had problems finding a brand in PA that produces this strain. “Modern Flower” aka Franklin Labs. It’s around in PA. I wish you all the best fighting the discomfort you are going through. Most people don’t understand the emotional and or physical pain we’re in. So reviewing product is important and I’ve failed. Get well…
r........4
December 23, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is a great strain! Relaxing uplifting high with no paranoia. Good for daytime and nighttime smoking!
l........1
March 18, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It's like opium with a beer. Top notch. 👌
e........7
August 21, 2021
Very relaxing and a strain I think people who use flower as medicine would appreciate. It is purple and it tastes nice. It’s not gonna put you in the couch but it will reduce anxiety. The energy is mental but not physical. I tried the grower Franklin Labs but have not tried the grower Modern Flower or any other grower.
S........t
January 21, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
I just did 3 huge rips and that was all I needed, The vanilla was the dominant flavor I got on the exhale. On the inhale I picked up a spicy slightly pungent flavor. It does have at least for me a small creeper feel, this has to be the best flower high I have had in years.