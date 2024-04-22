Wedding Sunset reviews
m........0
April 22, 2024
This strain is ideal for legitimate ADHD. It is Limonene dominant with caryophellene and linalool coming in thereafter. So there is the stress/anxiety and depression relief provided from the Limonene. Serotonin / Dopamine responses here. Which subsequently, Is why I believe it helps with focus. Thereafter caryophellene helps with any potential inflammatory problems that many ADHD people suffer from. I have gastric issues, no processed garbage or too much bad fats' for me. Caryophellene has the unique capacity to combine to CB2 receptors in the body and I think the Limonene has an entourage effect here that boosts the caryophellene's efficacy. Lastly, the linalool, known to be sedative like lavender. I think this helps shut down that overactive lizard brain of ours. All in all, just about the perfect strain. If only the linalool was above the caryophellene. This is all purely anecdotal of course but I have been documenting my strains for a few years now and I think the science we do have is spot on. Here's the top 6 Terps from my local joint. Terpene%mg/gδ- Limonene 0.766% 7.66 mg/g β-Caryophyllene 0.654% 6.54 mg/g Linalool 0.398% 3.98 mg/g β-Myrcene 0.307% 3.07 mg/g α-Humulene 0.185% 1.85 mg/g β-Pinene 0.154% 1.54 mg/g
b........t
June 28, 2024
very nice, i got this in the UK as I'm a medical patient. the company called hexacan recently brought this to the uk medical market for £7.50/g. first impressions were good, the flower smells very fragrant but not overpowering. didn't really smell anything like a wedding strain at first but quickly smells like it as soon as you grind the flower. very nice strain, very relaxing and could definitely have a nap
g........1
June 19, 2024
Wow this strain is delicious! Got it in flower version from my buddy’s farm, and I am not disappointed! Wedding Sherbet has a strong herbal/basil taste with hints of butter/cake, and some sweet floral notes (especially in the smell). As soon as I grinded it my room filled with the scent. The high is immediate and but not crazy high. The 60/40 indica is a very nice mixture of the buzzy high I get from sativa and the zen numbing high from a good indica. All worries instantly fade out of my head. But unlike other stuff, I’m halfway thru my j and I still have the ability to write this review 😂
k........e
April 17, 2024
Very light high, very enjoyable