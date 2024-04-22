This strain is ideal for legitimate ADHD. It is Limonene dominant with caryophellene and linalool coming in thereafter. So there is the stress/anxiety and depression relief provided from the Limonene. Serotonin / Dopamine responses here. Which subsequently, Is why I believe it helps with focus. Thereafter caryophellene helps with any potential inflammatory problems that many ADHD people suffer from. I have gastric issues, no processed garbage or too much bad fats' for me. Caryophellene has the unique capacity to combine to CB2 receptors in the body and I think the Limonene has an entourage effect here that boosts the caryophellene's efficacy. Lastly, the linalool, known to be sedative like lavender. I think this helps shut down that overactive lizard brain of ours. All in all, just about the perfect strain. If only the linalool was above the caryophellene. This is all purely anecdotal of course but I have been documenting my strains for a few years now and I think the science we do have is spot on. Here's the top 6 Terps from my local joint. Terpene%mg/gδ- Limonene 0.766% 7.66 mg/g β-Caryophyllene 0.654% 6.54 mg/g Linalool 0.398% 3.98 mg/g β-Myrcene 0.307% 3.07 mg/g α-Humulene 0.185% 1.85 mg/g β-Pinene 0.154% 1.54 mg/g