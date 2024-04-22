stock photo similar to Wedding Sunset
Wedding Sunset
Wedding Sunset is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Sunset Sherbert. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Wedding Sunset is 17% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wedding Sunset typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wedding Sunset’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Sunset, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wedding Sunset strain effects
Wedding Sunset strain reviews5
m........0
April 22, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
b........t
June 28, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
g........1
June 19, 2024
Focused
Happy