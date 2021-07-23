Wedding Wafer
Wedding Wafer
Wwf
Indica
Happy
Creative
Giggly
Coffee
Blueberry
Berry
Wedding Wafer effects are mostly calming.
Wedding Wafer is an indica marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Wedding Wafer - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Wedding Wafer strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Wedding Wafer strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Wedding Wafer strain reviews(13)
p........n
July 23, 2021
Focused
Happy
K........t
June 2, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
i........c
April 26, 2021