This writing is from a true blue indica ( in da couch) connoisseur of 50+ years. Wedding Waffer Stain: +Throaty hit at 1st. Not the hurting kind, the old school kind...heavy + The taste to me is a hint of berries. Its very pleasant +Def no chemical or diesal taste. If so, it would have been my 1st hit and my last hit of the strain. +The effect at 1st is very relaxing. +After another session because its that great. +I became head to toe numbish with a few tingly sensations. This was a very welcoming feeling. +Long lasting +I do not have munchies and its been almost 4 hours. + Im writing this so its not mind numbing. +I am very focused. Even as I watch tv im paying attention. +Im not tired or sleepy just relaxed. But if I wanted to go fall asleep, Im sure i could +Wedding Waffer is for sure on the top of my list. If a strain cant make me feel this way, i wont waste my time and money. Enjoy Wedding Waffer!