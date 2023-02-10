Wedding Wafer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Wafer.
Wedding Wafer strain effects
Reported by 13 real people like you
Wedding Wafer reviews
L........0
February 10, 2023
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
Wedding Wafer is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Wedding Cake X Sundae Driver strains. With a super delicious flavor and high potency level, Wedding Wafer is the perfect celebrity child for any indica lover. Like its parent strains, Wedding Wafer packs a sweet and creamy sugary vanilla flavor with a rich chocolatey exhale. The aroma is of fresh chocolate and vanilla cake, all wrapped up with touches of nutty cookies and a hint of ripe fruits. The Wedding Wafer is just as mouthwatering, with soothing and lifted effects that will calm both mind and body before helping you settle down into a long and peaceful sleep. Your mind will feel lifted and totally euphoric with an unfocused and heady sense that can have you giggling off and on before you know it. Your body will feel super relaxed from head to toe, slightly locked to the couch and pretty stimulated at times. In combination with its high 24-29% average THC level, these sedative effects make Wedding Wafer the perfect choice for treating conditions such as depression, chronic stress, insomnia, chronic fatigue, mood swings and chronic pain. This bud has oversized and super heavy pepper-shaped minty green nugs with thin yellow-orange hairs and a coating of golden amber crystal trichomes.
w........r
January 28, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Just tried this strain with a Rythm full spectrum cart. Hit me like a old school indica HARD! I was stoned almost immediately and that's hard to do after 40+year's of use. Great end of day for me.
C........0
June 22, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Great strain and Wedding Wafer is actually a cross of Wedding Cake x Sundae Driver. Very nice smooth smoke. Berry with hints of coffee, nuts 🥜 slightly piney on the exhale. Got mine from Rhythm. Highly suggest any/all of their products-very good quality!
N........7
March 8, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I have fibromyalgia and this helped with my pain immensely. It has a very fruity/citrus taste. I would highly recommend this to anyone with chronic pain
p........n
July 23, 2021
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
This writing is from a true blue indica ( in da couch) connoisseur of 50+ years. Wedding Waffer Stain: +Throaty hit at 1st. Not the hurting kind, the old school kind...heavy + The taste to me is a hint of berries. Its very pleasant +Def no chemical or diesal taste. If so, it would have been my 1st hit and my last hit of the strain. +The effect at 1st is very relaxing. +After another session because its that great. +I became head to toe numbish with a few tingly sensations. This was a very welcoming feeling. +Long lasting +I do not have munchies and its been almost 4 hours. + Im writing this so its not mind numbing. +I am very focused. Even as I watch tv im paying attention. +Im not tired or sleepy just relaxed. But if I wanted to go fall asleep, Im sure i could +Wedding Waffer is for sure on the top of my list. If a strain cant make me feel this way, i wont waste my time and money. Enjoy Wedding Waffer!
E........4
February 13, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Hits you very quickly
m........e
December 13, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Wedding wafer is probably the most interesting strain I’ve smoked in a long time. Words that come to mind are: fresh, sweet, sugar cane, clove & sweet clover.
K........t
June 2, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
An almost instant high! After smoking primarily sativas this indica puts you in a different level of high. Definitely has a bit of a harsh hit I smoked the Veteran Cannabis Project pre rolls. 24.7 THC