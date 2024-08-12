Wedding Wreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Wreck.

Wedding Wreck strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Talkative

Wedding Wreck strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Epilepsy
    100% of people say it helps with Epilepsy

August 12, 2024
very much sativa dominating with bursts of energy and creativity along with some pain relief. taste is slightly sweet and smell is mild. the energy isn't overwhelming and over the top so the anxiety remains non-existent. highly recommend for those who enjoy sour diesel without the insane amount of energy
Today
Great strain Just bought the Torch Pebble and it took a few hits but finally got settings right and hits perfect not too much coughing but huge high effect that calms me down from depression yet makes me wanna run a marathon or be the star of a dance party

