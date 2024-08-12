Wedding Wreck reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Wreck.
Wedding Wreck strain effects
Wedding Wreck reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........7
August 12, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
very much sativa dominating with bursts of energy and creativity along with some pain relief. taste is slightly sweet and smell is mild. the energy isn't overwhelming and over the top so the anxiety remains non-existent. highly recommend for those who enjoy sour diesel without the insane amount of energy
s........3
Today
Great strain Just bought the Torch Pebble and it took a few hits but finally got settings right and hits perfect not too much coughing but huge high effect that calms me down from depression yet makes me wanna run a marathon or be the star of a dance party