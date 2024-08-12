SativaTHC 24%CBD

Wedding Wreck

Wedding Wreck is a sativa-dominant strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Wedding Crasher x Lemon Tree. This is a joyful, uplifting strain ideal for social gatherings and daytime activities due to its energizing effects. Medical patients dealing with depression and fatigue may benefit. Wedding Wreck offers consumers a tantalizing mix of flavors and aromas that include vanilla, butter, and sweet grape. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Wreck, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Wedding Wreck strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Talkative

Wedding Wreck strain helps with

  • Depression
    100% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Epilepsy
    100% of people say it helps with Epilepsy
Wedding Wreck strain reviews2

August 12, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
very much sativa dominating with bursts of energy and creativity along with some pain relief. taste is slightly sweet and smell is mild. the energy isn't overwhelming and over the top so the anxiety remains non-existent. highly recommend for those who enjoy sour diesel without the insane amount of energy
Today
Great strain Just bought the Torch Pebble and it took a few hits but finally got settings right and hits perfect not too much coughing but huge high effect that calms me down from depression yet makes me wanna run a marathon or be the star of a dance party
