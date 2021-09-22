Weed Nap
Weed Nap
Wnp
Hybrid
Sleepy
Relaxed
Euphoric
Ammonia
Diesel
Chemical
Weed Nap effects are mostly calming.
Weed Nap is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Weed Nap - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Weed NapOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Weed Nap strain effects
Weed Nap strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Weed Nap products near you
Similar to Weed Nap near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Weed Nap strain reviews(15)
Read all reviews
d........n
September 22, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
s........1
June 27, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
B........n
January 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed