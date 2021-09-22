Weed Nap reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Weed Nap.
Weed Nap strain effects
Weed Nap strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Weed Nap reviews
d........n
September 22, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Weed nap is surprisingly similar to the 'good' strains that you would be lucky enough to find in the illegal market(which I can't say for several stains offered legally). It is uplifting yet very relaxing and you can conduct a good amount of activity followed by ease of rest and subsequent sleep.
s........1
June 27, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Such a good strain. Name is accurate. Once the peak high starts wearing off you’ll be out. Helped ease my headache pain.
B........n
January 29, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s a gray euphoric high is definitely something that you want to consume at the end of your day. It’s a good strain to unwind and consume if you’re trying to get sleep or just trying to relax in general.
j........3
December 4, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
**VERY** relaxing.... and yes, I even fell asleep. Totally wasn't planning on sleeping.
p........5
September 18, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Only thing that makes me fall asleep. If I hit this I'm passed out in minutes
C........r
January 3, 2022
Hot, hot, hot,hot, hot, hot, hot
J........3
November 22, 2021
Euphoric
Hungry
Pretty nice, good high.
g........0
October 23, 2021
earthy and peppery, effects are fast acting. totally relaxed after smoking a .5 g pre roll. i would recommend this strain to anyone who wants to relax.