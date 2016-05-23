We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Yes please. This is what Og kush should be. My eigth from NoHo's finest was one big nug. Perfect manicure and oh so sticky. Being from Az the stickiness was appreciated. The smell of this is an Og lovers dream. Pine, fuel, lemons more pine. Like a fresh cut golf course. On inhale you get a r...
This strain is some strong stuff. Do not underestimate it. Go slow with this one and don’t overdo it. Gave me some anxiety because I did too much, I should have stopped after a couple of hits. Also experienced serious couch-lock, couldn’t feel my legs for a while, no pain and complete euphoria mixed...
As other reviewers have noted, this right here is the real deal.
Smell: louder than Neil Young's Crazy Horse rig feeding back inside the grand canyon.
Flavor: Pillowy puffs of pine and fuel finish with a Sprite/7Up tingle of sweetness of the lips.
Effects: one hit launches you skyward, like one o...