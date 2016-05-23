ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Wellness OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wellness OG.

Avatar for Dudi420
Member since 2019
This strain is THE BEST anti depressant and anti anxiety medication that there is. I’ve never had a strain which completely get rid of depression and anxiety from just one joint!
Avatar for underscorejr
Member since 2018
one of my favorites calms the limbs while adding a pleasant zonked-out mentality
CreativeHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for wolaf
Member since 2011
Yes please. This is what Og kush should be. My eigth from NoHo's finest was one big nug. Perfect manicure and oh so sticky. Being from Az the stickiness was appreciated. The smell of this is an Og lovers dream. Pine, fuel, lemons more pine. Like a fresh cut golf course. On inhale you get a r...
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TheLandOfGanja
Member since 2017
This strain is some strong stuff. Do not underestimate it. Go slow with this one and don’t overdo it. Gave me some anxiety because I did too much, I should have stopped after a couple of hits. Also experienced serious couch-lock, couldn’t feel my legs for a while, no pain and complete euphoria mixed...
Euphoric
Avatar for tylesulk
Member since 2017
A friend of mine suggested Mega Wellness to me after expressing my frustration about the dwindling effects I had been finding with other weeds due to my high tolerance........ Holy Shit
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for jmesgirl
Member since 2016
I tried this flower for pain today and it's a 10 of 10 for the pain I was feeling. I have a terrible cold with body aches bad body aches. I smoked some of this for it and it worked so great!!!
Avatar for WayOutWest
Member since 2016
As other reviewers have noted, this right here is the real deal. Smell: louder than Neil Young's Crazy Horse rig feeding back inside the grand canyon. Flavor: Pillowy puffs of pine and fuel finish with a Sprite/7Up tingle of sweetness of the lips. Effects: one hit launches you skyward, like one o...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for lightsout31
Member since 2017
Great flower to spark up if you're looking to get a little creative and focused.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry