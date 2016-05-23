ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 31 reviews

Wellness OG

Wellness OG

Wellness OG is a sativa-dominant phenotype of OG Kush that took 1st place for hybrids at the 2015 SoCal Medical Cup. An extremely sticky strain with a thick coat of trichomes, Wellness OG carries a pungent piney aroma that tingles the senses. An immediate rush of cerebral activity kicks Wellness OG into gear, eventually turning into focus as the effects settle in. The result is a calming, relaxed body buzz that helps stress and pain drift away while stimulating the appetite.

I don't know if it is the same strain, but picked up Megawellness Og from Greenwolf in Los Feliz, and it is a must try. you'll start questioning your tolerance because it hits quickly and HARD. Beginners be careful, shit, veterans be careful. Lives up to the hype, watch.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
I'm an Indica guy myself, so this is one hell of a badass head-high with just enough body action to keep me comfortable. VERY STRONG, piney and hash flavors. Off-the-charts potency, not for beginners! Feels a lot like smoking concentrate, with all the gaps filled in. Truly award-winning.
EuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Whoa man, what a head-banging, potent, one-hitter flower that actually feels like a concentrate!?! Immediate sativa head rush followed by that buzz-behind-the-eyes euphoria of a good Kush. Unique flavor profile that starts off a bit chemically/diesel, but finishes light and delicious. A few hits and...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Sativa-dominant cup winning hybrid from The WEED in Studio City, kind of a creep but hits hard with crushing euphoria and a dream-like state, like being caught in a state of half-consciousness. Covered in trichomes and very heavy.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkativeTingly
As other reviewers have noted, this right here is the real deal. Smell: louder than Neil Young's Crazy Horse rig feeding back inside the grand canyon. Flavor: Pillowy puffs of pine and fuel finish with a Sprite/7Up tingle of sweetness of the lips. Effects: one hit launches you skyward, like one o...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
OG Kush
Wellness OG
Do-Over OG
