West Coast Dawg reviews

Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Love this strain! Definite indica, great body high and hella relaxing.
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BigAmerican
Member since 2017
The sleep is no joke once it hits you your butt is knocked
Avatar for PassToDuhLeft
Member since 2017
I had the pleasure of smoking this buddy .. the smell prior to smoking is pure pleasure, so much I keep a small bug in my pocket just to smell during the day, the high does what it says leaves you thinking about life in the same spot for at least 40- hour
Euphoric
Avatar for dasman1967
Member since 2016
West coast Dog is the Bomb Strain Best Stuff on Earth has it going shot out to the Best stuff excellent Service.
Avatar for kdub7
Member since 2016
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly