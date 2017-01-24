ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

West Coast Dawg

West Coast Dawg

West Coast Dawg is a thoroughbred West Coast local that harnesses the potency of Chemdawg while remaining indica-dominant in effect. The flavor and powerful onset howl Chemdawg, exhibiting flavors of fuel, chemicals, pine, and a floral undertone that speaks to its latent Kush genetics. The addition of USA Humboldt provides an enjoyable relaxation on the body that is amplified by Chemdawg’s inherent potency, leading to powerful sedation with continued use. Enjoy this strain near the end of the day, as it will gladly lock you to your couch while curbing stress and pain, stimulating appetite, and encouraging rest. 

Reviews

5

Avatar for PassToDuhLeft
Member since 2017
I had the pleasure of smoking this buddy .. the smell prior to smoking is pure pleasure, so much I keep a small bug in my pocket just to smell during the day, the high does what it says leaves you thinking about life in the same spot for at least 40- hour
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Love this strain! Definite indica, great body high and hella relaxing.
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kdub7
Member since 2016
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

Strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
West Coast Dawg