West Coast Diesel reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain West Coast Diesel.
West Coast Diesel strain effects
West Coast Diesel strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
s........r
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I picked up a Refine 1 gram cartridge today. Taste is kerosene inhale, and astringent pine on the exhale. Very heady. Went straight to my dome, and then a nice relaxing body high. No couch lock. I felt plenty active for a while, but eventually sleepy. The relaxation effect is very strong! Great potent strain.
r........s
Today
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted
I feel good. Vibey and goofy. Just sat and laughed with siblings, who are currently zoned on a flick ( fam com) I'm impressed. imma watch this movie. it's definitely worth a friday evening tho, smoke some and do something