stock photo similar to West Coast Diesel
SativaTHC 24%CBG 1%
West Coast Diesel
aka West Coast Sour Diesel, Kerosene Kush
West Coast Diesel, also called West Coast Sour Diesel and Kerosene Kush, is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Diesel and Frisco OG. West Coast Diesel is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. West Coast Diesel is bred by NorStar Genetics. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed West Coast Diesel, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to West Coast DieselOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
West Coast Diesel strain effects
West Coast Diesel strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?
Shop West Coast Diesel products near you
Similar to West Coast Diesel near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
West Coast Diesel strain reviews3
Read all reviews
s........r
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
r........s
Today
Creative
Giggly
Relaxed
Uplifted