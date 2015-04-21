We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 61%
Energetic 58%
Creative 56%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Stress 35%
Depression 33%
Lack of appetite 15%
Anxiety 15%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%
Reviews
71
Zewang
Member since 2019
Begins with lemon-pine aromas which burns off as rich compost. Invocative of hiking through an evergreen forest after a humid rain.
Provides a high, social energy which is good for parties, networking, etc. However, may not be suitable for work given single-minded concentration and lack of awarenes...
When it comes to sativas it is hard for me to find strains that I enjoy the flavor and the way it smokes. Wet Dream is my favorite sativa strain and it relieves my anxiety while still allowing me to get work done. I have a pretty busy schedule and it is hard for me to find this strain and quality pa...
How come no one told me this strain has no taste? I’m disappointed. I’m hoping the effects are better than the taste but I enjoy the smell and taste of bud. I’m going to mix this with other strains like sour diesel or green crack for a stronger kick.