Wet Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wet Dream.

Effects

39 people reported 250 effects
Euphoric 61%
Energetic 58%
Creative 56%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Stress 35%
Depression 33%
Lack of appetite 15%
Anxiety 15%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%

Zewang
Member since 2019
Begins with lemon-pine aromas which burns off as rich compost. Invocative of hiking through an evergreen forest after a humid rain. Provides a high, social energy which is good for parties, networking, etc. However, may not be suitable for work given single-minded concentration and lack of awarenes...
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Suziespliff
Member since 2019
Defiantly one of my top five
losangelenoo
Member since 2019
When it comes to sativas it is hard for me to find strains that I enjoy the flavor and the way it smokes. Wet Dream is my favorite sativa strain and it relieves my anxiety while still allowing me to get work done. I have a pretty busy schedule and it is hard for me to find this strain and quality pa...
Lisamould10
Member since 2018
I loved it, but can’t find it anywhere #helpmefindit
25yearvet
Member since 2018
Good quality everything. Taste is fair, and gives happy energy. Nice name...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
PearlJam92
Member since 2018
Great sativa dominant strain. Also good for pain relief. Like a “stonier” blue dream. Good stuff!
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Psychedelic1420
Member since 2018
How come no one told me this strain has no taste? I’m disappointed. I’m hoping the effects are better than the taste but I enjoy the smell and taste of bud. I’m going to mix this with other strains like sour diesel or green crack for a stronger kick.
JjsjdjdJs
Member since 2018
Gas
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused