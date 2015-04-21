Wet Dream, native to San Diego, California, is a sativa-dominant cross between Blue Dream and OB Haze (Ocean Beach Haze). While its ever-so appealing name might lead you to believe this strain is best for late night indulgence, the upbeat jolt of energy Wet Dream provides is favored by many for daytime use. Its uplifting cerebral effects are ushered in by a spicy lemongrass aroma and a woody pine flavor. While Haze hybrids tend to induce racing euphoria that can be a bit jarring for some, the Blue Dream genetics bring a mellow, relaxing quality to the experience to help curb stress and anxiety.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
