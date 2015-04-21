ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wet Dream
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Wet Dream

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.4 74 reviews

Wet Dream

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 74 reviews

Wet Dream

Wet Dream, native to San Diego, California, is a sativa-dominant cross between Blue Dream and OB Haze (Ocean Beach Haze). While its ever-so appealing name might lead you to believe this strain is best for late night indulgence, the upbeat jolt of energy Wet Dream provides is favored by many for daytime use. Its uplifting cerebral effects are ushered in by a spicy lemongrass aroma and a woody pine flavor. While Haze hybrids tend to induce racing euphoria that can be a bit jarring for some, the Blue Dream genetics bring a mellow, relaxing quality to the experience to help curb stress and anxiety.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

39 people reported 250 effects
Euphoric 61%
Energetic 58%
Creative 56%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 53%
Stress 35%
Depression 33%
Lack of appetite 15%
Anxiety 15%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

74

more reviews
write a review

Find Wet Dream nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Wet Dream nearby.

Photos

more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Wet Dream

Products with Wet Dream

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Wet Dream nearby.

Good reads

Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains