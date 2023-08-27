Wham reviews
Wham strain effects
e........1
August 27, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
this shit sum zot fs fye ah sweet taste(rolled it in peach brandy leaf).
d........K
September 15, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Too good.
j........s
September 1, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great flavor reminds me of jet fuel good for anxiety depression an lack of appetite.
k........b
August 13, 2023
By Lil Baby 🔥
j........0
September 27, 2023
where can i find this in texas
e........9
November 10, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
took me by surprise.. like legit wham!!! a must grab fanfo fs
d........7
August 27, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
Uplifted
Smokes great super strong!
d........5
June 2, 2024
This the shit lil baby said 100 pounds tell the city it’s in