Wham reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wham.

write a review

Wham strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Giggly

Wham strain helps with

  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress

Wham reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
August 27, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
this shit sum zot fs fye ah sweet taste(rolled it in peach brandy leaf).
8 people found this helpful
September 15, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Too good.
4 people found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great flavor reminds me of jet fuel good for anxiety depression an lack of appetite.
4 people found this helpful
August 13, 2023
By Lil Baby 🔥
3 people found this helpful
September 27, 2023
where can i find this in texas
2 people found this helpful
November 10, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
took me by surprise.. like legit wham!!! a must grab fanfo fs
1 person found this helpful
August 27, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Uplifted
Smokes great super strong!
1 person found this helpful
June 2, 2024
This the shit lil baby said 100 pounds tell the city it’s in
1 person found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Wham

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...