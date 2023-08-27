Wham
Wham is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Runtz and ADL. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Wham is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wham effects include euphoric, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wham when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by The Holding Company, Wham features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Wham typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wham, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Wham strain effects
