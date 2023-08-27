stock photo similar to Wham
Hybrid

Wham

Wham is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Super Runtz and ADL. This strain is a gassy and fruity hybrid that has a lemon and diesel flavor with hints of cherry and mint. Wham is 37.54% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Wham effects include euphoric, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Wham when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by The Holding Company, Wham features flavors like diesel, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Wham typically ranges from $80-$85 for 3.5 grams. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel happy and hungry while enjoying its gassy and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wham, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Wham strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Focused

Giggly

Wham strain helps with

  • Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    11% of people say it helps with Stress
Wham strain reviews21

August 27, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
this shit sum zot fs fye ah sweet taste(rolled it in peach brandy leaf).
8 people found this helpful
September 1, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Great flavor reminds me of jet fuel good for anxiety depression an lack of appetite.
4 people found this helpful
September 15, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Too good.
4 people found this helpful
