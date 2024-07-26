White Cake
aka White Cake #43
HybridTHC 23%CBG 1%
White Cake
WhC
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Lemon
Vanilla
Sweet
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
White Cake effects are mostly energizing.
White Cake potency is higher THC than average.
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White Cake, also known as White Cake #43,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and uplifted. White Cake has 23% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, White Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
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White Cake strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
White Cake strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
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White Cake strain reviews(6)
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g........r
July 26, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
I‘m not an Daily User of Weed. Sometimes daily. Sometimes weekly. But of all the Strains I tried.. This Strain just know you on the Couch with spaghetti for 3 Persons. Also it Tastet realy nice and just provides a very nice experience. Munchies Monster right there.
E........y
April 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Talk about an aphrodisiac! This stuff I imagine is what Viagra and Cialis combined feels like. Was harsh on the in/exhale. Smelled citrusy and potent but didn't taste it. Nice euphoric high, followed by hunger and sleep. Mild anxiety and paranoia.
t........5
December 26, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Can't do anything wrong with this one