White Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Cake.
White Cake strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
White Cake strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
White Cake reviews
g........r
July 26, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Dizzy
I‘m not an Daily User of Weed. Sometimes daily. Sometimes weekly. But of all the Strains I tried.. This Strain just know you on the Couch with spaghetti for 3 Persons. Also it Tastet realy nice and just provides a very nice experience. Munchies Monster right there.
E........y
April 8, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Talk about an aphrodisiac! This stuff I imagine is what Viagra and Cialis combined feels like. Was harsh on the in/exhale. Smelled citrusy and potent but didn't taste it. Nice euphoric high, followed by hunger and sleep. Mild anxiety and paranoia.
t........5
December 26, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Can't do anything wrong with this one
d........2
July 28, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
My go to all summer of 2023 because of abundance and price. It does cause a bit of couch lock, but an overall good all day strain
l........0
September 7, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
good tasting strain, very relaxing, great before bed.