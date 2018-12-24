Bred by Nirvana Genetics, White Castle was developed by crossing the legendary White Widow with a male Ice plant from Nirvana’s own genetic line. The dense bud structure from Ice mixes with the sometimes wispy White Widow buds, resulting in large yields of full, happy flowers that express strawberry, pine, and earthy tones. A well-balanced strain, White Castle retains uplifting effects that may offer pain relief.
White Castle
Show all
write a review
Member since 2018
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
White Castle