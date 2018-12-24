ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Castle
  • Leafly flower of White Castle

Hybrid

White Castle

White Castle

Bred by Nirvana Genetics, White Castle was developed by crossing the legendary White Widow with a male Ice plant from Nirvana’s own genetic line. The dense bud structure from Ice mixes with the sometimes wispy White Widow buds, resulting in large yields of full, happy flowers that express strawberry, pine, and earthy tones. A well-balanced strain, White Castle retains uplifting effects that may offer pain relief.

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for Snazzareth
Member since 2018
White Castle stands up there with my favourite’s to smoke. My favourite being Green Crack out of a wax pen, and White Castle following with second. Reasons for liking this strain so much is not the actual effects it gave me, yeah it made me feel really nice, sleepy, relaxed and really helped with In...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SaugaCitySweeterMan
Member since 2016
Classic Canadian Strain, when grown, cured and trimmed well she is a beautiful bud, great for an evening sesh. Always a favorite of mine.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Boopsme61
Member since 2018
I enjoy this very relaxing helps me sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for DNAngel
Member since 2018
Honestly so strong. Ice and White Widow, you can taste both in a high quality version, I've had shitty versions but I recently had some from a reputable grower. Stuff was fucking crazy fire. So much thc everywhere and it's such a nice smell and taste. Good shit.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for vostok
Member since 2018
Another descendant of White Widow, its ok for a new pheno I was expecting more, better value around perhaps in older stock. small light buds
Read full review
Reported
feelings
SleepyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Ice
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Castle