White Cherry Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Cherry Gelato.

White Cherry Gelato strain effects

Reported by 37 real people like you

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

White Cherry Gelato strain flavors

Tree fruit

Berry

Diesel

White Cherry Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    18% of people say it helps with Anxiety

October 26, 2021
white cherry gelato snuck up on me, but in the best way possible. had a listening to music for hours with your eyes closed kinda night. very nice.
16 people found this helpful
March 7, 2022
I really liked this strain. It's perfect to chief on all day without getting super sleepy. It kept me focused while working (despite working from home where it's easy af to get distracted). I'd def recommend to anyone who likes to feel a heady buzz without feeling blazed tf up.
16 people found this helpful
September 27, 2021
Make me happy a relax is good for sleep
10 people found this helpful
June 1, 2022
I have a pretty high tolerance at the moment. One joint of White Cherry Gelato, and it hit hard and fast. Very giggly. Nice head high. Uplifting. Need to try more first, but could potentially be a 5 star strain.
3 people found this helpful
August 19, 2021
Gets me smacked and I forget what I’m doing.
3 people found this helpful
December 8, 2021
This strain is extremely smooth and the high hits my body and makes me feel relaxed asf, also the sweet cherry taste is there.💨
2 people found this helpful
August 22, 2022
Just smoked a fat bowl of this strain and immediately upon exhale tasted 🍋 and cherry almost like a cherry limeade from SONIC. Man!! out of this world flavor, and from the first hit I felt the "WOMP WOMPS" IN ME BRAIN!! LoL. The high took a good couple of minutes to fully kick, I literally felt my sobriety going away after a good cerebral high it down shifted and I feel SUPES RELAX, hungry even and anxiety free.
2 people found this helpful
August 21, 2021
good taste
2 people found this helpful

