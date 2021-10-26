White Cherry Gelato reviews
7........m
October 26, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
white cherry gelato snuck up on me, but in the best way possible. had a listening to music for hours with your eyes closed kinda night. very nice.
N........t
March 7, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I really liked this strain. It's perfect to chief on all day without getting super sleepy. It kept me focused while working (despite working from home where it's easy af to get distracted). I'd def recommend to anyone who likes to feel a heady buzz without feeling blazed tf up.
4........c
September 27, 2021
Make me happy a relax is good for sleep
J........k
June 1, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I have a pretty high tolerance at the moment. One joint of White Cherry Gelato, and it hit hard and fast. Very giggly. Nice head high. Uplifting. Need to try more first, but could potentially be a 5 star strain.
M........d
August 19, 2021
Gets me smacked and I forget what I’m doing.
j........t
December 8, 2021
This strain is extremely smooth and the high hits my body and makes me feel relaxed asf, also the sweet cherry taste is there.💨
r........3
August 22, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Just smoked a fat bowl of this strain and immediately upon exhale tasted 🍋 and cherry almost like a cherry limeade from SONIC. Man!! out of this world flavor, and from the first hit I felt the "WOMP WOMPS" IN ME BRAIN!! LoL. The high took a good couple of minutes to fully kick, I literally felt my sobriety going away after a good cerebral high it down shifted and I feel SUPES RELAX, hungry even and anxiety free.
k........7
August 21, 2021
good taste